Crystal Palace v Leicester: Head-to-head stats
After a four-game winning run against Leicester, Crystal Palace have failed to win any of their past four against the Foxes in the Premier League - one draw, three defeats.
Leicester have won just one of their past five away league games against Crystal Palace - two draws, two defeats - winning 2-0 in November 2019.
Leicester have lost each of their past three Premier League away games against London sides, as many as they had in their previous 14 trips to the capital (six wins, five draws, three defeats).