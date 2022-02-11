Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says his side will need "more than 90 points" to hold off Liverpool in the race to win the Premier League.

City have 60 points with 14 games remaining, while second-placed Liverpool cut the gap to nine points with victory over Leicester and they have a game in hand on the leaders, against Leeds on Wednesday, 23 February.

As a result, Guardiola is convinced his team are in a real contest for the title.

"We have to fight to win the league," he said. "If we want to win, we’ll have to win an incredible amount of points against an incredible opponent.

"The margin to Liverpool is nothing."

City thrashed Saturday’s opponents Norwich 5-0 in the opening weeks of the season, but Guardiola says this will be a very different game, especially after recent improved form from the Canaries.

"It was a long time ago – it is a new manager and a new game," he said. "We also lost two seasons ago when we were at Carrow Road."