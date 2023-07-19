Naka recalls his favourite Celtic goal

Celtic icon Shunsuke Nakamura has revealed the one goal that stands out from his four-year spell in Glasgow.

The Japanese midfielder netted an incredible swerving strike against in a 2-1 derby win over Rangers in 2008 as the Hoops went on to win a third successive title.

“The goal against Rangers I still remember," Nakamura told Celtic TV. "That was the first time I scored against Rangers from mid-range and it was perfect.

“My best memory is playing in front of 60,000 fans at Celtic Park – I will never forget those loud cheers. Celtic fans are an irreplaceable treasure."

Nakamura's former clubs meet on Tuesday (11:00 BST) as Celtic face Yokohama Marinos in a friendly in Japan.

The 45-year-old is pleased to see Celtic's current crop of Japanese players make a "tremendous impact" at the club and hopes they can follow in his footsteps by reaching the Champions League last 16 this season.

"It's never easy and it's great that they have achieved solid performance under rather a lot of pressure with so many Japanese players in the team," he added.

“I hope they can continue this momentum. I believe it will be important for them to reach the last 16 in the Champions League.”