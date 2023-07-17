Two former Chelsea players are on the shortlist for the top 10 African midfielders in the latest episode of the Match of the Day Africa podcast.

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure on Michael Essien:

"He was a tough, tough opponent. When he was on form, he was incredible. Unfortunately after he got his injury, he started to drop, but when he felt good physically and was injury-free, he was unstoppable.

"It's not like the quality of Iniesta or Xavi, but if you gave him the ball he would not lose it. And afterwards he would run. He can press, he can defend, he always won his duels. He made very few mistakes."

Former Premier League striker Efan Ekoku on John Mikel Obi:

"He was a specialist in front of the back four. He was a great continuity player, he wasn't a fantastic passer of the ball but he was always available and had this ability of find space. He had that intelligence."

Ex-Stoke defender Gabriel Zakuani on Mikel:

"He's one of those players who, when he's not playing, you notice a lot more. Maybe some football fans don't really see what he does, he can look invisible, but he's so important to the team."

Where did Essien and Mikel rank on the final list? Listen now on BBC Sounds