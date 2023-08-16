Mike Taylor, BBC Radio WM

Shall we talk about the penalty decision? We could, but there have been a million words shouted and typed already. None of them, alas for Wolves, tell us anything that was not apparent – if not clear and obvious – on Monday night.

Let’s imagine, then, that the game had ended a few moments before that. Wolves might still have felt some injustice, that their performance had been worthy of greater reward than just a moral success, but without quite the bitterness. It really was a fine showing. Solid and well-organised, they did much more than merely hang on. In the second half, confident they had neutralised United’s forwards, Wolves attacked with verve.

Matheus Cunha’s footballing ability has been evident since his arrival. His suitability for the central striking role has been more debatable, but not here. This was Cunha with the contrast turned up, driving at defenders and daring them to challenge. With Mario Lemina similarly spiky in midfield, there was a sharp edge to Wolves too often absent over recent seasons.

And yet, it may have been Gary O’Neil’s first game in charge, but a familiar fault had recurred. Cunha should have scored, perhaps Pedro Neto too, but missed. Fabio Silva, prominent after coming on, did at least make the keeper save from all his chances. But Wolves, averaging less than a goal a game over the past three seasons, could have won despite that refereeing decision.

O’Neil had an answer ready for the obvious question: "I don’t think tonight was a recurrence of that pattern. We arrived in really good situations with good numbers, and if we do that we’ll score enough goals. [Last season] I’m guessing that they didn’t arrive as many times as we did, with as many in the box."

He made a fair point, as had his team, to remind supporters that while the squad may not be deep, it is talented. They also shown any unimpressed by O’Neil’s appointment that the players have faith in him. For the new manager’s first home match, even the critics would have rallied a little.

But Monday’s first performance should ensure that, to start with at least, Molineux will give O’Neil the generous hearing he deserves.

