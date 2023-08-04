Asked about goalkeerer Aaron Ramsdale's article in The Players Tribune, he felt it was "very brave" and added: "We have a big responsibility there [as managers], we have to support and be close to [players]."

With striker Gabriel Jesus out after a knee operation, Arteta confirmed there were no other injury concerns for the match at Wembley.

On the match he said he is "very excited" to have the opportunity to win a trophy, but knows the standards needed to beat the "best team in Europe".

Asked if this is a start of a new era for Arsenal, he said: "This is what we want, fighting for every trophy. We have to prove that. What we did last year was not enough to win the big trophy and we have to be better."

On whether his side are fearful of City after the match they played in April where they lost 4-1, he said: "I don't think so but the game started in a way we didn't want, they were better in every department and they deserved to win. We know we are going to have to be better if we are to win it."