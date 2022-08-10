Wolves v Fulham: Head-to-head record

Wolves v Fulham - 12 Premier League games - Wolves, 6 wins, 12 goals and 6 clean sheets; Fulham 2 wins, 11 goals and 3 clean sheets

  • Wolves have won nine of their previous 12 league games against Fulham (D2 L1), winning their last three in a row all by a 1-0 scoreline in the Premier League between May 2019 and April 2021.

  • Fulham are winless in their last 10 top-flight visits to Wolves (D2 L8) since winning 3-1 in April 1962 under manager Bedford Jezzard.

  • Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost their first home league match in the last two seasons, losing to Man City and Spurs. They last did so in three consecutive seasons between 1985-86 and 1987-88, when they lost to Newport County, Cambridge United and Halifax Town.

  • Fulham have won their first away game in just two of their previous 27 top-flight campaigns (D6 L19), winning 1-0 against both Portsmouth in 2009-10 and Sunderland in 2013-14.