Wolves v Fulham: Head-to-head record

Wolves have won nine of their previous 12 league games against Fulham (D2 L1), winning their last three in a row all by a 1-0 scoreline in the Premier League between May 2019 and April 2021.

Fulham are winless in their last 10 top-flight visits to Wolves (D2 L8) since winning 3-1 in April 1962 under manager Bedford Jezzard.

Wolverhampton Wanderers have lost their first home league match in the last two seasons, losing to Man City and Spurs. They last did so in three consecutive seasons between 1985-86 and 1987-88, when they lost to Newport County, Cambridge United and Halifax Town.