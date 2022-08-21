Analysis: Newcastle 3-3 Man City

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

A breathless, thrilling match at St James' Park as Newcastle gave Manchester City a huge fright before the champions showed their class to fight back from 3-1 behind to ensure a point apiece.

But there will be so much for Eddie Howe to be pleased about as this was another sign of the huge progress the club is making.

Allan Saint-Maximin was superb throughout, setting up both Newcastle's first two goals after the hosts had conceded within five minutes and had goalkeeper Nick Pope to thank for a number of fine saves to keep the deficit at one-goal.

Miguel Almiron, publicly mocked by City's Jack Grealish a few months ago, slid in to get on the end of Saint-Maximin's cross for the equaliser, before Callum Wilson's excellent touch from another Saint-Maximin pass was crucial in the second.

When Kieran Trippier curled in an excellent free-kick to give Newcastle a 3-1 lead after 54 minutes, St James' Park was rocking as the home fans sensed a memorable victory.

It was not to be as Erling Haaland and Bernardo Silva scored within four minutes of each other to make sure it ended 3-3 but the team is still heading in the right direction.

Unbeaten after their opening three matches and sixth in the table, this was another good day for the Newcastle fans, who were treated to a brilliant afternoon's entertainment.