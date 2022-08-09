New Everton signing Conor Coady has revealed his son was "over the moon" to hear his father was going to join the club.

Coady's son trains at Everton's academy and his father said: "I've played football for a long time. I know how big this football club is. I was desperate to come and play for this club. I have family and friends who are Evertonians.

"My son loves Everton. He is over the moon I have been able to sign. I feel privileged and lucky to have been given this opportunity. He was jumping up and down when I told him."

Talk of Coady leaving Wolves - in what would prove to be a loan deal - grew when it was revealed his former manager Bruno Lage wanted to switch from utilising a back three. His new manager Frank Lampard is keen to adopt the system Coady has grown comfortable in.

"I can’t wait for it," Coady told the club's website. "It’s not just it being three at the back. I just want to help. We are here for the club, to make it better. People pigeon hole you because we played a three at Wolves. But I am open to learning every day of my life. I have played in a four for my country and loved every moment of it.

"I think I can help people. I am here to give everything I have got for this club. I will give everything every single day."