Dominic Calvert-Lewin will miss Everton's opening Premier League fixture against Chelsea due to a "freak" injury, manager Frank Lampard has confirmed.

Calvert-Lewin, who missed around four months of last season with persistent injury, has damaged his knee and a timeframe on the issue is not yet clear.

"We are assessing Dom's injury," Lampard said. "No timeframe has been confirmed and we are pretty sure what level it is, so we are hopeful it is not long-term.

"We'll miss him for Chelsea. He was looking in great physical condition and was training really well. It was a freak injury in training, which does happen."