Patrick Vieira is backing the club's "hungry" young players to keep breaking into Crystal Palace's first team.

Tyrick Mitchell and Marc Guehi were both handed international debuts last season after getting their chance at Selhurst Park and Vieira says developing younger players is a crucial part of his and the club's philosophy.

"We have young players who are really hungry to show that they want to be part of what we are trying to do in our football club," he told Palace's official website, external.

"We create a platform for them to express themselves. I believe this year it will be even more difficult, because we raise the level of demand on the players.

"Of course, having those players with us on tour will tell us whether they will be ready to take some part this season.

"If not we will need to be ready to give them the game programme they need to play week after week and keep improving themselves."

Palace play Manchester United in Melbourne in their latest friendly on Tuesday.