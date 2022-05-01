Everton 1-0 Chelsea: Thomas Tuchel reaction

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel, speaking to BBC Sport: "It is disappointing because over the last four matches we don't have enough points for what we want and it is concerning. We have one clean sheet over the last four matches and it is far too easy to score against us.

"We can't stop doing individual mistakes. We struggle to have repetitive top performances. Today was an OK performance but OK is not enough.

"We conceded in the first minute of the second half and it becomes more difficult,. The way we gave this goal away was absolutely unnecessarily. If we keep on giving goals away it ends up in the results we have had recently.

"We were not on the highest level. We trusted the team. Maybe we could have changed more. That is something I will reflect on personally."