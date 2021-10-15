Tottenham 2-1 Aston Villa: Fantasy football top performers

Tottenham secured a 2-1 win against Aston Villa in the seventh round of Premier League fixtures - but who were the top fantasy football performers from the match?

The bonus points were shared between players from both sides:

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg (3)

Son Heung-min (2)

Eric Dier & Emiliano Martinez (1)

So which Spurs and Villa players - if any - should be making it into your team for gameweek eight?

Read Alistair Bruce-Ball's fantasy football tips to find out

And listen to the Fantasy 606 podcast on BBC Sounds