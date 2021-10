Tottenham and Barcelona are interested in Napoli captain Lorenzo Insigne, with the 30-year-old Italy forward yet to sign an extension to his contract that runs until 2022. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian), external

Meanwhile, Spurs are prepared to let Toby Alderweireld, 32, leave the club in the summer and are looking to sign two centre-backs as part of a defensive overhaul. (Football London), external

Read more transfer news in Monday's full gossip column