Ranieri reception brings warmth to King Power

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

Claudio Ranieri’s return to the King Power Stadium was a hectic, frantic and thrilling one as his old side Leicester defeated his current team Watford 4-2 in a match played in blizzard-like conditions.

Jamie Vardy, whose goals helped the Foxes win the Premier League in 2015-16 when Ranieri was in charge, scored twice, with further goals from James Maddison and Ademola Lookman to take Leicester back into the top half of the table.

But they were helped by some woeful Watford defending as the Hornets again failed to keep a clean sheet and conceded after some sloppy, basic mistakes.

Going forward, Watford look a threat with their goals coming from a Joshua King penalty and Emmanuel Dennis but the Hornets will be on the receiving end of a couple of hammerings if they defend in a same fashion in their next two games – against Chelsea and Manchester City.

Ranieri rightly received a heroic reception from the home fans in his first time in the opponents’ dugout since that memorable 5,000-1 title win five years ago.

On an emotional afternoon for the 70-year-old, Leicester fans applauded and chanted songs about their former boss throughout the match. Current Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said the reception for Ranieri “warmed the heart” and, on a bitterly cold afternoon, he was right.