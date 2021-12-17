Wolves v Chelsea: Last time out

Wolves face Chelsea at Molineux on Sunday - but what happened when they last played each other?

Thomas Tuchel filled the Chelsea dugout for the first time as they welcomed Wolves to Stamford Bridge back in January.

It was a drab goalless draw that gave hints at the era of defensive solidity that Tuchel would usher in at Chelsea, but there was little to get excited about going forward.

Indeed, Wolves could have nicked it when Pedro Neto hit the bar - although they failed to register a shot on target.

Under new management themselves since this one, Wolves' parsimony at the back has continued, so this weekend's game could be tight.