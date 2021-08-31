Matt Rowson, BHappy podcast:

Transfer windows at Watford are rarely dull, but following promotion last season the summer of 2021 has been particularly dizzying at Vicarage Road.

A number of outgoings have been long-serving and established players, a function in part of being relegated during a pandemic and on getting promoted again, undesirably finding ourselves with players too close to out of contract for comfort.

The midfield in particular has been completely overhauled with Will Hughes a big loss and Nate Chalobah likely to follow but Moussa Sissoko the most recent and prominent of a large number of new faces.

We have similarly brought in an array of attacking players which give us options whilst shunting Isaac Success and Stipe Perica out of the door with (whisper it) Troy Deeney exiting before the end of the window.

How do I assess it?

Heaven knows, but the signings individually look pretty impressive... plus we've once again held on to the crown jewel Ismaila Sarr. We can only hope that driver shortages aren't limiting access to hair gel as well as milkshakes and chicken- we'll need plenty.

Follow transfer deadline day live