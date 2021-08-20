Team news: Liverpool v Burnley

Liverpool could welcome back Jordan Henderson, Thiago and Curtis Jones but Andrew Robertson continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury.

Ibrahima Konate may be in line to make his debut for the club after being an unused substitute last week.

Burnley have no fresh injury concerns but remain without long-term absentees Dale Stephens and Kevin Long.

Summer signings Wayne Hennessey and Nathan Collins both wait to make their Clarets debut.

