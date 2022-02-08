Norwich have won their last two Premier League games, they last won three consecutive top flight league games in December 2012.

Only Burnley (0) have won fewer Premier League away games this season than Crystal Palace (1), with the Eagles’ sole victory on the road coming at reigning champions and current league leaders Manchester City in October.

Norwich have won just one of their last 28 midweek Premier League games (drawn seven, lost 20), beating Watford 4-2 in May 2016.

Palace have won just five of their 36 Premier League games played on a Wednesday.