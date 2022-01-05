Everton fans have their say on the January transfer window

Steve Holter, Worthing: Anthony Martial, who has publicly said he wants to leave United, would be a great (and realistic) signing for us. Perfect replacement for Richarlison, who is generally expected to move on to greener pastures in the summer. Plus, he's a player would always scores against us! A loan move for Ross Barkley would probably cause Twitter to crash, but he's what we need as we've never replaced him, so he'd be welcomed back by the majority.

Graeme Alexander, Liverpool: I reckon the best signing we could make this January would be a new manager. The early success we saw from his reign seems like the usual new manager bounce every team gets. Rafa seems so out of touch with Everton, modern football, and reality in general. We all know he's not going to be in charge for any serious amount of time, and his stubborn attitude doesn't lend itself to project building, so why not admit that he was a bad choice and move on?

Matt Foulkes, New Zealand: Good to see two young full backs signed but we need a centre half to replace Keane & Holgate, both need to be moved on. Sadly so does Tom Davies, all too prone to errors. An attacking midfielder and a mobile striker also required as the squad is too thin, but the defence is the biggest worry. A shambles defending set-pieces due to zonal marking.

