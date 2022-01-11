Time for Magpies to move on from Botman deal?

The Telegraph's Luke Edwards says Newcastle need to consider other centre-back options because their hopes of signing Lille's Sven Botman seem to be over.

Speaking on the Transfer Gossip Daily on BBC Sounds, Edwards said: "Botman was the overwhelming first choice. He was Newcastle’s chief scout Steve Nickson’s number-one young centre-back prospect in Europe for the last couple of years.

"Newcastle were led to believe that the player wants to come. The French league do not pay huge wages - there is definitely a financial incentive for Botman to come. They had a first bid rejected and I can understand why they went in for a second bid, but I think Lille are now basically saying no chance.

"Diego Carlos at Sevilla is a maybe and Monaco's Benoit Badiashile probably has some legs in it. Newcastle definitely want a centre-back and all three of those are under consideration, but they are probably going to have to walk away from the Botman deal.

"He might be their number-one target but there isn’t the time. The thing with the January transfer window is that you can try and bully a club to sell a player against their wishes, but the clock is always their friend. There isn’t enough time to keep knocking on that door if he isn’t going to come. At some point they have to move on - and that point is now."

