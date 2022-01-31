Chelsea's Tino Anjorin has returned from his loan spell at Lokomotiv Moscow and will spend the rest of the season in the Championship with Huddersfield Town.

The attacking midfielder made eight appearances for the Russian club, scoring once on his debut in the Europa League against Marseille.

He now heads to Huddersfield, where he will link up with fellow Blues loanee Levi Colwill as the Terriers push for a play-off place.

