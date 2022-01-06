Borrell on Covid, FA Cup pride & Swindon
Mike Minay, BBC Radio Manchester
Pep Guardiola was absent from today's news conference after testing positive for Covid-19. He will miss tomorrow's FA Cup third round game with Swindon, along with one of his assistants Juanma Lillo.
Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the team and has been speaking to the media:
Seven players and 14 members of the first team staff have tested positive. As for Guardiola: "Fortunately he hasn't got a lot of symptoms".
The squad selection is helped by the large number of cases. Borrell added: "It's one of the easiest line-ups we have had to decide, because we select the ones we have available."
Some members of the youth teams are expected to travel to Swindon tomorrow.
The FA Cup is "one of the titles us as players and staff we're more proud to have achieved in the last six years", according to Borrell. "It's important we do well and fight to get to the next stage."
On Swindon, Borrell said: "There is a lot of history [in the FA Cup] where lesser, smaller teams beat big opponents. It creates a great atmosphere as they try to make their town, their village, their city proud. There is a difference in the quality of players but these are the kind of games where everything gets very close."