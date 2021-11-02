Tuesday talking point: When will we keep a clean sheet?

Chris Forryan, Leicester Till I Die, external

It cost Claudio a pizza each, but at this rate I think Brendan might have to dig deeper in his pockets and buy all the players a three-course meal when and IF they manage to keep another clean sheet this season.

It's been 81 days since we kept a clean sheet in the league, way back on the opening day of the season against Wolves, that’s just over 22% of the year, sounds frightening doesn’t it?

OK, we kept a clean sheet in the Carabao Cup versus Millwall, but no disrespect to Millwall they are not a Premier League team. Yes we have had a problems with injuries at the back but we are making simple mistakes and we could defend a corner better if we had four Michail Antonio cardboard cut outs in defence.

We cant keep saying ‘well we are missing Justin and Fofana, it will be better when they are both back’ because by the time they are, and fully fit and up to speed, the season could well be over in terms of what we could still win.

Last season at this stage our back line was devastated (yes it wasn’t just Liverpool, Jurgen) but we were doing better than this.

What are our defensive coaches doing? This has to be a priority to be sorted during the international break – chicken or beef sir?