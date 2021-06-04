Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named in the Professional Footballers' Association's Premier League team of the year.

He finished as the Reds' top scorer with 22 league goals - though he was just pipped to the Golden Boot by Tottenham's Harry Kane, who has also made the PFA side.

It was the third time in his four seasons at Anfield that the Egyptian scored 20 or more league goals.

Salah also provided five assists as the 2019-20 champions hit form at the end of a troubled campaign to eventually finish third.

The team is voted for by fellow players.

