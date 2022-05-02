West Ham 1-2 Arsenal: Pick of the stats

West Ham have only won one of their past 14 Premier League home games against Arsenal (D4 L9), while they have conceded at least two goals in 11 of these matches (32 in total).

Mikel Arteta is the first Arsenal manager to see his side to home and away wins over West Ham in a Premier League campaign since 2016-17, in what was Arsene Wenger’s penultimate season in charge of the club.

The Hammers are winless in their previous four Premier League games (D1 L3), their longest run without a victory in the competition since December 2020 (also four). This was only their second home defeat in the Premier League this year (W5 D2), since losing to Leeds in January.