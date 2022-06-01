Manchester City won their fourth Premier League title in five seasons, and reached the semi-finals of both the Champions League and FA Cup.

But who made your team of the season?

Goalkeeper

Ederson - the undisputed number one and duly takes his place between the sticks for you.

Defenders

Kyle Walker is your overwhelming favourite for the right-back slot, and Joao Cancelo, your most selected outfield player overall, lines up at left-back.

Aymeric Laporte was your preferred choice for left-sided centre-back in your favoured 4-3-3 formation. And Ruben Dias takes his place alongside the Frenchman, though John Stones wasn't far behind.

Midfielders

Kevin de Bruyne had another outstanding campaign and it's no surprise he's on the right of your midfield three. Rodri was another big favourite to anchor the engine room - and Bernardo Silva just edged Ilkay Gundogan on the left of the trio.

Attackers

Gabriel Jesus was your preferred choice to lead the line in the centre of your front three, while Riyad Mahrez was also top pick by a distance for the right side of the attack. The left-wing role was a closer contest, with Raheem Sterling edging Jack Grealish.

Although Phil Foden was your fifth most selected player overall, his versatility has counted against him because he was not a top pick in any one position.

