Pep Guardiola says he will “sleep well” before the Manchester derby on Sunday, adding that he’d happily take losing if they went on to win the Premier League.

“We don’t think about Manchester United any differently,” he said. “The game is important to help us win the Premier League.

“If we lose this game and win the Premier League, I would sign right now.”

Guardiola also says the distance between City and United in the table means nothing and he is expecting a tough game at the Etihad against Ralf Rangnick’s side.

“I don’t see a 19-point gap between us and them,” he said. “I see the players they have up front, the speed at the sides and the experience at the back.

“We see what they want to do and we have to control it.

“Of course it’s a special game and football must be played with emotion otherwise it’s boring. But, you have to control your emotion.”