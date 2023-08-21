Rodgers expects signings - gossip

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers expects more arrivals in the wake of his side's defeat to Kilmarnock in the Viaplay Cup. (Scottish Sun)

Ex-striker Chris Sutton says Celtic transfer decisions such as letting Carl Starfelt go have left him scratching his head after Kilmarnock knocked his former side out the Viaplay Cup. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic winger Jota was used as a substitute for Al Ittihad against Al Taee and will not be joining Al-Shabab on loan. (Glasgow Times)

The Portuguese forward will be leaving Al Ittihad but no reason for his exit and his new club are not known. (Journalist Muhammad Al-Bakiri on X)

Former manager Neil Lennon does not believe Celtic are equipped yet for the Champions League. (Scottish Sun)

Celtic had the opportunity to bring in £115m Chelsea signing Moises Caicedo for £1m in the summer of 2020, when he was playing for Independiente del Valle. (Daily Mail newspaper via Caught Offside)

Ex-Celtic winger Aiden McGeady says his dual role of player and technical director for Ayr United has been an eye-opener - but it has given him ideas for his post-playing career. (Daily Record)

Read the rest of Monday's gossip.