'The big picture for me is the academy' - Montgomery

New boss Nick Montgomery believes "the future is bright" at Hibs as he outlined his ambitions to help grow the academy.

Montgomery started his coaching career in the Central Coast Mariners academy and revitalised their youth system, and he has plans to do the same in Edinburgh.

"I want to help Hibs become successful, but the big picture for me is the academy," he said at his first press conference as manager of the Easter Road club.

"There are very good young players in the academy and in the first team, I really think there is a good mix of youth and experience.

"I'm really looking forward to working with everybody, I like to go and watch a lot of the youth games as well.

"For me, the future of the club is really bright and I just can't wait to get started."