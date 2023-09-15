I can really kick on at County - Nightingale

Defender Will Nightingale believes working under Malky Mackay at Ross County is the perfect place for him to kick on as a player.

Nightingale spent nine years in the Wimbledon first-team squad, but decided to leave London for the first time in the summer to join County on loan.

“I think it was the right time for me [to leave Wimbledon]," he said.

"A fresh start, a fresh challenge. I felt like the gaffer was the right person to bring the best out of me.

"I don't think I’ve hit the heights I’ve wanted to over the years and I believe that if I get a bit of momentum and confidence in my game then I can really kick on. The gaffer here is the right person to bring that out of me.

“I’m settling in really well. It helps that we’ve won a couple of games, had a couple of clean sheets.

“As a team, we’ve had conversations about what we believe we can achieve, but we’ve not sat down with a points total.

"If we keep improving, and keep doing what we’re good at, then we know what we can achieve. It’s about getting the best out of each other. "