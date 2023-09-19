Newcastle striker Callum Wilson says Jadon Sancho is a "top, top player" and is sad that it is not working out for him at Manchester United.

Sancho is currently training away from the first team squad until issues with boss Erik ten Hag are resolved, with his career stalling after a promising spell at Borussia Dortmund.

"I know Jadon personally from playing with England and he is a top, top player," Wilson told The Footballer's Football Podcast. "He has come to the Premier League and found it difficult. Does [he] need an arm around [his] shoulder?

"Sometimes people go the opposite way and think that screaming and shouting at someone gets the best out of them. That might be the case for someone like myself but someone else might need an arm to fill them with confidence to get the best out of them.

"Great man management gives players confidence to perform and flourish without fearing they will be dropped next week or kicked out of the club."

