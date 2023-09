The Athletic's Mark Critchley discussing Conor Gallagher's situation at Chelsea: "His contract is running out, he's got two years left. If you're Chelsea you either offer him a new contract or you cash in but if you're Gallagher what incentive do you really have to go?

"You're in the team, you're playing for the team you grew up supporting. Why not just wait it out?"

Listen to the full episode on BBC Sounds