Garnacho wins Player of the Month
- Published
Alejandro Garnacho has won Manchester United's Player of the Month award.
The 18-year-old scored his first senior goal in the Europa League against Real Sociedad as well as a late winner against Fulham in the Premier League.
Skip twitter post
🌟 A starring role in November...— Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 18, 2022
You've voted @AGarnacho7 as our Player of the Month! 👏#MUFC || #MUAcademy pic.twitter.com/jybjoF5VlI
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.
End of twitter post