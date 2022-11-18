Leandro Trossard believes he has taken "that extra step" this season in terms of goalscoring and feels he has "proven" he could start for Belgium at the World Cup.

T﻿he 27-year-old has been capped 21 times and featured in Euro 2020, playing against Finland in the final group game.

"There has been more appreciation and attention from Belgium recently. I've been doing well for a few seasons, but my stats were never exceptional," he told the club website., external

"Now they are and I have scored mainly against the big boys [Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea]. I feel myself that I've taken that extra step this season.

"At this level in the Premier League, I was never better. I've proven over the last few months that I'm ready for a starting place but it's not for me to proclaim that I should play. I think I would deserve it, and no one would dare to say I don't, but that offers me no guarantees."