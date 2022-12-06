B﻿oth former Charlton defender Steve Brown and BBC Radio London's Phil Parry believe that while Arsenal have been "exceptional" in the first part of the season, it remains impossible to write Manchester City off.

T﻿he Gunners currently hold a five-point lead over the reigning Premier League champions but are now waiting to find out the extent of striker Gabriel Jesus' knee injury.

"﻿Arsenal's five-point gap is absolutely not enough. They've not had their dodgy period," said Brown on BBC Radio London's The Far Post podcast.

"﻿Every side does have a dodgy period and I don't see Arsenal as a side that is going to be ultra-consistent.

"﻿But they have had a wonderful start and deserve the lead they have got. But I don't see that being enough at the moment.

"﻿They have been exceptional. When Arsenal haven't played particularly well they have managed to win games, which is a completely different trait to last season. But you can't write off Manchester City."

Parry added: "We have seen City overturn leads before and drag teams back into the fray.

"﻿There are concerns about Jesus from an Arsenal perspective and what they will do in January.

"﻿The only thing is that they have spent a lot of money over the last couple of years, they have invested heavily so do they have the reserves to invest again?

"﻿I don't think they were expecting to win the Premier League this season but then again no one was expecting Leicester to win in 2016."

