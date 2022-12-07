M﻿otherwell announced a third kit yesterday targeted at preventing suicide and promoting positive mental health.

The club's CEO Alan Burrows has been talking to BBC Scotland about the kit and its cause.

"The club haven't had a third kit in a number of years," he said. "[When] we were planning the kits for this season, the club were immersed in the anti-suicide [message] and have been for a number of years.

"We wanted to build on the momentum we’ve had over those years, trying to talk about positive mental health; save people that are at a low ebb," Burrows added.

"One of the things we try to do at this football club is signpost to a number of organisations that provide the first port of call to people who are really struggling and need help. Those charities are Breathing Space, Childline, Samaritans and the local charity Chris’s House.

"We felt as a club that we’re constantly signposting to these people and that these people are constantly giving fantastic help, and thought how can we give something back to them? How can we come up with a concept that can help raise money for them?

"We came up with the concept of a third kit and all the profits from that third kit will go to those four charities. The kit will have features on it that will try to help and inspire people to get intervention, to get help if they need it. We hope it can help people and also raise some vital money for charities on the front line against suicide."