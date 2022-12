Teenage full-back Adam Devine is ready to seize his Rangers chance in the absence of Borna Barisic and Ridvan Yilmaz. (Herald), external

Rangers have been training and playing with far greater intensity and the players have all had a lift since Michael Beale replaced Giovanni van Bronckhorst as manager, according to defender Adam Devine. (Times, print edition)

