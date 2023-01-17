Alex Howell, BBC Sport

Crystal Palace would be interested in re-signing Conor Gallagher on loan - if the midfielder was allowed to leave Chelsea during this window January transfer window.

Gallagher started the Blues' 1-0 win over the Eagles at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, playing the full 90 minutes.

However, it is thought Patrick Vieira’s side wouldn't be the only interested party in Gallagher, with Newcastle United reportedly also watching to see if the 22-year-old England international becomes available.

Gallagher’s stock is high at the moment following his inclusion in Gareth Southgate's World Cup squad and his performances for Crystal Palace last season, when he scored eight goals and registered three assists in the league.

It is also unclear whether Chelsea would let Gallagher leave until they have a number of injured players back to full fitness.

Palace are in a period of poor form, having lost three of their past four Premier League matches, and host Manchester United at Selhurst Park on Wednesday.