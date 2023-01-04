Analysis: Southampton 0-1 Nottingham Forest

Michael Emons, BBC Sport

At the ninth time of asking, Nottingham Forest record their first away Premier League win of the season - and they were good value for the three points with a 1-0 victory at bottom-of-the-league Southampton.

The Saints only created one chance of note - Che Adams firing wide after only six minutes - with the hosts failing to have a shot on target as Forest defended deep, in numbers and superbly with Willy Boly, Joe Worrall and Serge Aurier among those putting in excellent performances.

Admittedly there was some luck about the Forest goal as Southampton's Lyanco gave it away before Brennan Johnson, who had earlier hit the crossbar, set up Taiwo Awoniyi and he scored the only goal of the game.

Awoniyi later went off (although he said the injury was not serious) as one-time Brazil international Gustavo Scarpa came on for his Forest debut and the attacking midfielder looks a good addition to the squad.

Steve Cooper's side are now on the up, 15th in the table and have only lost two of 10 matches in all competitions. But, as the Forest boss quickly said afterwards, there is still a long way to go and they have to fight hard to ensure they remain out of the relegation zone.