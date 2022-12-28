Martindale wants improvement after Hibs drubbing
- Published
Livingston manager David Martindale has explained the absence of Jack Fitzwater and Joel Nouble from the squad this evening.
"Fitzy will be OK for the next game but today is a bit early for him [after a knee injury against Hibs]," he said.
"Joel is still struggling a bit with his knee inflammation. He's got his MRI tomorrow. I feel by the time he gets his MRI results he'll be back training. Had we kept 11 on the park [in the defeat by Hibs] it would have been a lot more competitive.
"You don't always get the result but you're always looking for the performance; we got neither on Saturday."