Livingston manager David Martindale has explained the absence of Jack Fitzwater and Joel Nouble from the squad this evening.

"Fitzy will be OK for the next game but today is a bit early for him [after a knee injury against Hibs]," he said.

"Joel is still struggling a bit with his knee inflammation. He's got his MRI tomorrow. I feel by the time he gets his MRI results he'll be back training. Had we kept 11 on the park [in the defeat by Hibs] it would have been a lot more competitive.

"You don't always get the result but you're always looking for the performance; we got neither on Saturday."