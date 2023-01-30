January transfer window hits and misses from the past 20 years
Nemanja Matic - (Benfica to Chelsea)
Year signed: 2014
Fee paid: Reported £21m
Year left: 2017 (to Manchester United)
Nemanja Matic returned to Chelsea from Benfica in 2014 having been sold in 2009 and went on to win two Premier League titles with the Blues.
In 2015, the midfielder was named in the PFA's Premier League team of the year. According to Opta, he averaged nearly four tackles, made more than two interceptions and won eight duels - a 50-50 contest - per 90 minutes over the 2014-15 campaign.
Branislav Ivanovic - (Lokomotiv Moscow to Chelsea)
Year signed: 2008
Fee paid: Undisclosed fee
Year left: 2017 (to Zenit St Petersburg)
Branislav Ivanovic played 377 times for Chelsea during a nine-year spell. He won the Champions League, Premier League twice, FA Cup three times and League Cup, and scored the winning goal in the 2013 Europa League final.
When the defender joined Russian Premier League side Zenit St Petersburg in 2017, former Chelsea captain John Terry paid tribute to Ivanovic, describing him as a "legend" in an Instagram post., external
Fernando Torres - (Liverpool to Chelsea)
Year signed: 2011
Fee paid: £50m
Year left: 2014 (to Atletico Madrid)
After moving for a then British record transfer fee, Fernando Torres scored his only goal in the remainder of that season for Chelsea in April 2011.
Despite a tough start, the striker was part of the Blues' Champions League-winning team in 2012. He also won the FA Cup and scored in their 2-1 win against Benfica in the Europa League final in 2013.
The striker scored a total of 45 goals in 172 games at Chelsea, way below his 81 in 142 games at Liverpool.
