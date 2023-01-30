Nemanja Matic - (Benfica to Chelsea)

Year signed: 2014

Fee paid: Reported £21m

Year left: 2017 (to Manchester United)

Nemanja Matic returned to Chelsea from Benfica in 2014 having been sold in 2009 and went on to win two Premier League titles with the Blues.

In 2015, the midfielder was named in the PFA's Premier League team of the year. According to Opta, he averaged nearly four tackles, made more than two interceptions and won eight duels - a 50-50 contest - per 90 minutes over the 2014-15 campaign.