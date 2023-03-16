Martindale on Devlin's likely exit, why he's 'happy' to lose him, & Euro twist
Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland
David Martindale has been speaking to the media before Livingston's Premiership game with Ross County this weekend.
Here are the key lines from the Livi manager:
Martindale is resigned to losing club captain Nicky Devlin this summer when his deal ends.
The Livi boss "would love" to keep Devlin but is "happy" for the player to better himself: “He needs to go and try get better finances for him and his family".
He expects the 29-year-old defender to have offers from a number of clubs.
Work is already under way in finding a replacement.
Winning a European spot may give the club the finance to offer Devlin an improved deal.
Livingston are in a “good place” to secure a top-six place.