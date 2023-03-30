There's nothing "major" on the injury front to report following the international break, with the players who stayed behind "looking fresh" before Monday’s game.

Dyche added that Dominic Calvert-Lewin hasn’t trained with the group yet but "is back on the grass" and "making progress". However, there is no timescale for a return.

On sharing goals across the team, he said: "We are showing good signs that it is the responsibility of the team to score goals. Being productive from different areas of the pitch, different formats and different ways and trying to affect teams."

Asked about the allegations of financial breaches, he responded: "Everything is covered in the club statement. At the minute we are focused on what is happening now. Of course there are background views of the future but we are working for more points and to stay in the Premier League."

On the attitude of the players coming from behind to draw 2-2 with Chelsea, Dyche said: "I have seen good character since I have arrived at the club. The way the players have adapted on the training pitch and they have taken it into games - it just reaffirms it when you go down to Chelsea. The relentless mentality is something I believe in and I have spoken to the group about."

He added: "The mentality at Chelsea is a good sign it is growing, how we were down twice and scored a very good goal to nick a point."

When asked about potential protests from fans, he responded: "From a distance I don’t think it was under the radar, it was apparent that the fans weren’t happy about different things at the club. Since I have been here they have been terrific with us and the team. It was before my time, all the noise from fans about how they felt. I can only ask them to support the team and they have been magnificent in doing so."

On the development of striker Ellis Simms, he said: "He is still relatively young and adapting to what it is to be in the Premier League. I think the way we work on a daily basis will affect him anyway and then adding some analytics and feedback."