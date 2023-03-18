Penrice in for Livi, County make two changes

David Martindale makes just one change from the Livingston side that drew with bottom side Dundee United 10 days ago.

James Penrice returns to the side, with Steven Bradley out with an injury. Lucas Stenhouse, 17, takes a place on the bench.

Meanwhile, it's a pair of alterations for Malky Mackay after his team lost a crucial game at home to Motherwell a fortnight ago.

The influential Yan Dhanda drops out the squad entirely, while Jack Baldwin serves a suspension. Keith Watson and Josh Sims are the replacements.