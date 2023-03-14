'Misty-eyed memories of Saints glory day 10 years on'

Mark Jardine, Misery Hunters podcast, external

Born in late 1989, I've come to accept some things about supporting St Mirren.

Firstly, we don't play in Europe. Not any more. I've watched Gretna, Queen of the South, Livingston and Inverness Caley Thistle have their days in the sun. A full two years had passed since our last continental tie by the time I yelled my first in the RAH maternity unit.

More importantly, we don't win the big stuff. Prior to this week a decade ago, no major trophies had made their way into the Saints' cabinet in my lifetime. Since 1987's Scottish Cup triumph, all glory and celebration had come from success in the second tier.

Then, it happened. Danny Lennon's assembled squad of proud veterans, loaned Geordies, a couple of boyhood Saints fans and one mercurial striker from Portugal blew through Celtic at Hampden and set up a chance for glory on a crisp mid-March Sunday.

The novelty of building towards a major final has not left me. The weeks of anticipation, rising without respite right through to kick-off.

The gut punch of going behind against Hearts, allowing just enough time to feel despondent before Steven Thompson, Gary Teale and Esmael Goncalves combined to send the sides in equal at half-time.

Thompson, written in the stars since watching on from the terraces in 1987, poked in at the near post immediately after the break to give the Saints the lead. By the time Conor Newton doubled that advantage, history was assured and a record Sunday bar tab in Renfrewshire was well under way.

I'm proud to follow a side like St Mirren. I'm glad that, 10 years on, thinking about that week in March 2013 can still get me a bit misty-eyed. I don't think you get those highs if you're not made to wait for them.

On our podcast this week, we've tracked down a couple of those instant heroes for feature interviews. We'd love for you to check them out.