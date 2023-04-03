Your thoughts on Saturday's game

We asked for your views on Saturday's Premier League game between Manchester City and Liverpool.

Here are some of your comments:

Man City fans

Rick: If we beat Arsenal and win the game in hand, that eight points lead quickly becomes two points. Then it's a case of who blinks first in the run-in. On the other hand, a win for Arsenal and it's just a case of seeing it over the line.

Shaun: Pep's decision to not risk Haaland worked a treat! Grealish is unplayable at the moment, what an interception! Alvarez, just 'wow', he reminds me of a certain someone...

Rod: Best we have played this season, the whole attacking unit was superb.

Liverpool fans

Shane: The form of all the players concerns me. In all my years as an LFC fan, I have never seen a team drop off so much. The ease at which City cut through us was scary. For the first time ever I'm starting to question if Klopp is the answer.

Tim: Why doesn't Klopp try a different formation like 4-4-2 as our current style isn't working. Our best player this season has been Allison which says something. From game one against Fulham we haven't been at it. We have what we have player-wise so mix the players up and use the whole squad.

Ian: Once again the midfield and defence were laughable. Why is Henderson even on the pitch and why is he still captain? Why does Klopp insist on playing Alexander-Arnold? Every team in the league knows he is useless and channel their attack down that side of the pitch. A complete overhaul is needed for next season, possibly even the manager.

Daniel F: We looked a bit confident in the first half and we looked a bit dangerous in certain areas, but the confidence from the first half seemed to disappear for the second 45 and we looked completely out of our depth. City didn’t have Haaland and we made them look like they didn’t need him in the first place. Major improvements are necessary!!!