Aberdeen keeper back in training - gossip
- Published
Aberdeen goalkeeper Kelle Roos has returned to training after six weeks out injured. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external
Former Aberdeen captain and manager Willie Miller believes the Dons can beat Hearts to third place in the Scottish Premiership. (Express), external
Defender Angus MacDonald is putting any thoughts of his Aberdeen future on hold as he aims to help the Pittodrie side qualify for Europe. (Press and Journal - subscription required), external