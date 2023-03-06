Neilson on Celtic, Humphreys and ongoing transfer discussions

Brian McLauchlin, BBC Sport Scotland

Robbie Neilson has been addressing the media ahead of Hearts' trip to Celtic Park on Wednesday night.

Here are the key points from his press conference:

He said players must believe they can cause Celtic problems.

Celtic have strong options that allow them to rotate squad during the game.

He is unsure if Humphreys will be available as he remains ill.

Ginnelly is in good form right now and playing well through the middle.

Neilson urges his players to watch top teams and how they play.