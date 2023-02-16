Jay Crame, The Eagles Beak, external

At Palace we have been lucky to have many cult heroes which has made it difficult to pinpoint just one. But, if pushed, it would simply have to be Finland midfielder Aki Riihilahti.

When he joined the club in 2001 it was difficult to know what to expect but we soon found out. His personality and character shone through and he made a real connection with the fans. You would not say he was the most skilful but he more than compensated with his passion, heart and fight in the centre of the park. He popped up with the odd goal too in 157 appearances for Palace.

To this day he is fondly remembered and often returns to Selhurst Park.

